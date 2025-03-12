Is JEE Main Session 2 Clashing With CBSE Board Exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2, 2025. The exam for the Session 2 will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. After the release of the schedule, students may point out on clash in CBSE Class 12 exams and JEE Main exams schedule.

On the first day of JEE Main Session 2 exam, CBSE has scheduled language paper exams of various subjects such as Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Arabic, Tibetan etc. Class 12 Home Science exam will be held on April 3, 2025 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while on April 4, 2025 CBSE will hold Psychology exam for Class 12.

While the NTA is conducting JEE Main exams on same days as CBSE Class 12 Board exams, there is no major clash of any Science subject. Students appearing in JEE Main usually do not opt for Language exams, Home Science and Psychology subjects.

JEE Main 2025 schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025. The examination on these days will be held in two shifts: 9 am-12 noon (first shift) and 3 pm-6 pm (second shift). Additionally, one exam for Paper 1 BE/BTech will be held on April 8, 2025, in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning both) will be held on April 9, 2025, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

