IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 750 Posts, Check Details

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Overseas Bank has started the recruitment process for multiple vacancies of apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, iob.in.

The official notification reads: "Before applying, candidates are advised to read this advertisement carefully and ensure that they fulfill the stipulated eligibility criteria. They should note that the application fee/intimation charges once deposited will neither be refunded nor adjusted against any other engagement process. Candidates are advised to fill their particulars online by themselves correctly."

The last date to submit the application is March 9, 2025. The apprenticeship program lasts for one year, during which apprentices will receive practical training in various banking procedures, products, and practices. Apprentices will be paid a stipend based on the branch category:

Metro: Rs 15,000 per month

Urban: Rs 12,000 per month

Semi-Urban/Rural: Rs 10,000 per month

No additional allowances or benefits will be provided.

IOB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: iob.in

Step 2. Find the application link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using the required credentials

Step 4. Complete the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Submit the form

Step 8. Save and download the form for future reference

The notification clarifies that the apprentice role is not considered employment with the bank, nor is it a contract position. Apprentices will not be classified as Indian Overseas Bank employees and will not receive benefits available to bank employees. Applicants must carefully review their application before submission, ensuring that all uploaded documents are valid and accurate.