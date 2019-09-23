Internshala Announces Sponsored Travel Internships For College Students

Internshala has announced fully-sponsored travel internships for students

Internshala has announced fully sponsored travel internships for college students. The travel internship is part of Internshala's 'Greatest Internships Ever' campaign. Under this initiative, Internshala is featuring fully sponsored travel internships in domestic and international locations like Thailand, Goa, Nagaland, etc.

The last date to participate in the early access contest is today. Interested students will be allowed to apply from September 25 to September 30, 2019.

The internships are open for students from any degree course in any stream or discipline.

Students who are selected will intern in profiles like travel blogging, videography, photography, and event management with brands including Ithaka, Tripvillas, ChaloHoppo, and Get Beyond Limits.

The selected interns will be given free travel, food, and accommodation during the internship period and a stipend of Rs. 10,000 per month.

Students, who apply for internship in Thailand, must have a valid passport. All the hired students will be provided with VISA assistance by the company.

The duration of the internship will be 3 to 4 weeks starting in November 2019. A student can apply for as many internships as they wish. There is no application fee involved.

In case of further queries, students can drop in a mail to Internshala on their email id, 'contest@internshala.com'.

