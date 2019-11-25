More Than 90% Schools In 15 States, UTs Do Not Have Internet Facility

99.91% schools in the national capital provide internet to students.

In 14 bigger and smaller states and one union territory of the country more than 90% schools do not have internet facility. Among the union territories, only 2.98% schools in the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir provide internet facility for students.

In bigger states like Uttar Pradesh, in 97.68% of the government school, students studying in class 6-10, are deprived of internet facility. Among other big states where such anomaly has come to the fore are Karnataka, Odisha and Bihar where the figures are 3.75%, 8.7% and 3.07%, respectively.

The total number of government schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are 1108 and 1288, respectively.

On the better side of the report are the government schools of Chandigarh and Kerala where internet facilities are being provided in 100% and 84.07% schools, respectively.

The information was shared by Minister of Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Lok Sabha on November 25 in reply to Rajiv Pratap Rudy's question on the number and percentage of schools in the country that have electricity, toilets and internet facilities.

The details shared by HRD Minister cover students studying from class 6 to class 12.

Centre's Samagra Shikhsha focuses inter alia on improvement in school infrastructure in all States and Union Territories by providing support for various interventions like upgradation of schools, strengthening of infrastructure of existing schools and provision of composite school grant to every school for providing a conducive learning environment.

