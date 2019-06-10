International Yoga Day 2019: AMU To Mark Week-Long Yoga Day Celebrations

UGC has directed universities across the country to organise Yoga demonstrations on June 21.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has pulled up socks to mark the occasion in a grand manner by organising a week-long programme starting June 15. AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor will be the chief guest on June 21 at the department of physical education, while Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof M H Beg will inaugurate the Yoga Day celebrations on June 15, said a statement from the varsity.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities across the country to organise mass Yoga demonstrations on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities, UGC Secretary, Prof. Rajnish Jain states, "This is in continuation of my earlier letter dated March 20, 2019, regarding the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2019 which is to be celebrated on June 21. It is believed that your esteemed university would have planned events/activities for the successful observance of the International Day of Yoga."

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry through its letter dated March 7, 2019, has forwarded the Common Yoga Protocol 2019 received from the Ministry of AVUSH, which is available for the reference of universities, the letter added.

"You are therefore requested to organize a Mass Yoga Demonstration based on CYP on June 21 from 7 am to 8 am with the participation of staff, teacher and students, the letter added.

The department of physical education in AMU will organise workshops and special lectures from June 15 to June 21.

Prof Zamirullah Khan (Chairman) said, the registrations for participation in Yoga Day events have started. He added that people from AMU and all over Aligarh city can register till June 13.

R S Bhandari (Patanjali, Haridwar), Prof Akbar Husain (Dean, faculty of social science), Kamal Ali Khan (Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala) and Prof Ragvendra Sharma (GLA University, Mathura) will deliver special lectures during the celebrations.

The physical education section, Women's College will organise a workshop on Yoga from June 17 to June 21. Dr Razia Rizvi (Deputy Director, Sports and coordinator of the workshop) informed that registrations are open for female participants.

