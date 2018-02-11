International Day Of Women And Girls In Science: Know Female Nobel Prize Awardees In Science

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recently said in a message to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science that "although both girls and boys have the potential to pursue their ambitions in science and mathematics, in school and at work, systematic discrimination means that women occupy less than 30 per cent of research and development jobs worldwide".
Marie Curie is the first woman awarded a Nobel Prize and also the first person awarded the Prize twice, and the only person to receive it in two scientific fields with the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Nobel Prize Awarded Women In Science
Here is the complete list of Nobel Prize awarded women in Science:
The Nobel Prize in Physics
Maria Goeppert Mayer - 1963
"for their discoveries concerning nuclear shell structure"
Marie Curie, nee Sklodowska -1903
"in recognition of the extraordinary services they have rendered by their joint researches on the radiation phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel"
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Ada E. Yonath -2009
"for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome"
Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin - 1964
"for her determinations by X-ray techniques of the structures of important biochemical substances"
Irene Joliot-Curie -1935
"in recognition of their synthesis of new radioactive elements"
Marie Curie, nee Sklodowska - 1911
"in recognition of her services to the advancement of chemistry by the discovery of the elements radium and polonium, by the isolation of radium and the study of the nature and compounds of this remarkable element"
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
Youyou Tu - 2015
"for her discoveries concerning a novel therapy against Malaria"
May-Britt Moser - 2014
"for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain"
Elizabeth H. Blackburn -2009
"for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase"
Carol W. Greider - 2009
"for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase"
Francoise Barre-Sinoussi - 2008
"for their discovery of human immunodeficiency virus"
Linda B. Buck -2004
"for their discoveries of odorant receptors and the organization of the olfactory system"
Christiane Nusslein-Volhard - 1995
"for their discoveries concerning the genetic control of early embryonic development"
Gertrude B. Elion - 1988
"for their discoveries of important principles for drug treatment"
Rita Levi-Montalcini -1986
"for their discoveries of growth factors"
Barbara McClintock - 1983
"for her discovery of mobile genetic elements"
Rosalyn Yalow -1977
"for the development of radioimmunoassays of peptide hormones"
Gerty Theresa Cori, nee Radnitz - 1947
"for their discovery of the course of the catalytic conversion of glycogen"
(Names and citations are taken from the official Nobel Prize website)
