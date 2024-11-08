Advertisement

Instructions For Candidates Appearing In CSEET On November 9

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be appearing in the computer-based test through remote proctor mode.

Applicants will be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their desktop.
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, November 9, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be appearing in the computer-based test through remote proctor mode. Applicants will appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. They will be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their laptop or desktop as per the link provided to them in due course of time at the registered email ID of the candidates.

Candidates should keep with them admit card and identity card issued by Government departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the remote proctors. 

Applicants will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break will be permitted during the test. The result of candidates will be withheld/cancelled if found violating any of the instructions regarding conduct of CSEET.

The CSEET exam will be conducted for two hours. The break-up of marks of each paper in computer-based CSEET in MCQ pattern is as under: 
Business Communication- 50 marks
Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning- 50 marks
Economic and Business Environment- 50 marks
Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude- 50 marks

Passing of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary course.

