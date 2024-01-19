Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India Hiring Research Associates

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has invited applications from qualified CMA professionals for engagement of Research Associates. The applications are open for the post under various Directorates/Departments/Committees of the Institute.

The applications are invited for contractual position for a period of 11 months. The tenure may be extended further based on the approval of the competent authority. The place of posting will be Kolkata and Delhi.

In order to be eligible for the post, the persons should possess requisite domain knowledge and experience in the area of finance, costing, taxation and allied areas with good knowledge in computers and excellent communication skill. Besides this, the candidates must be well versed with the latest Act, Rules and Regulations pertaining to professional avenues, Finance, Taxation and allied areas. The candidates should be capable in assisting in day to day accounting/administrative activities, assisting in GST/Taxation/ Tally related work, Academic Related research work, etc.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICMAI and register by January 23, 2024.The salary will be decided as per the approved slab along with all statutory benefits.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a statutory body enacted by the Parliament under the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 to regulate and develop the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy in India. The Institute is governed by the Council responsible for the affairs of the Institute and for discharging the functions under the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 having its Headquarters at Kolkata, Office at New Delhi, 4 Regional Councils at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and New Delhi, Chapters at 114 cities across the country, 11 overseas centers.