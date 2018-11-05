Infosys InStep Recognized as the Best Overall Internship Program Globally by Vault

InStep, a global internship program by Infosys has been ranked number 1 in the best overall internship category by Vault.com's latest survey on Top Internships for 2019. InStep, also earned the first position in the best consulting internship category, second position in the compensation and benefits category, seventh position in the quality of life and employment prospects categories and tenth position in the career development category.

A fully paid international internship program, InStep annually selects around 140 students from the top 100 universities globally to work on projects across business units and business enabling functions.

Interns with technical backgrounds are offered opportunities to work on real-time STEM projects in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data, cloud computing, data security and Internet of things (IoT) among others.

For the ratings, Vault surveyed more than 13,000 interns, past and present, from over 120 internship programs about their internship experiences. Respondents were asked to rate their experiences in terms of quality of life, full-time employment prospects, compensation and benefits, career development, and diversity. These ratings were averaged to determine an overall score for each program.

"Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of InStep, this recognition validates our continuous effort to nurture an ecosystem that encourages and guides young talent to realize their dreams," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

"Innovation is at the heart of all we do at Infosys and InStep is one of the foremost initiatives that champions this endeavor. The program aims to provide an unparalleled internship experience to students from across geographies and allows them to collaborate with experts from the industry on cutting-edge research projects."

