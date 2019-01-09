Inform Students About Attendance Norms During Admission, Minister Tells Varsities

The government expected time-bound conduct of examinations and timely publication of results.

West Bengal government Tuesday asked vice-chancellors of various universities of the state to properly inform students about the minimum attendance needed under Choice Based Credit System for appearing for semester examinations. "I have asked the VCs to ensure that the students (of universities and affiliated colleges) are alerted in no uncertain terms that attendance is essential from the day of admission," Education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

He was briefing reporters on deliberations at a meeting attended by VCs and registrars of state-run universities. Referring to the agitation by a section of students over the issue in some colleges recently, Mr Chatterjee said the agitators had claimed about not being properly intimated about the attendance requirement by their institute beforehand.

Asked if the VCs were asked to lower the minimum number of attendance from 60 per cent, Mr Chatterjee said, "No way. The minimum attendance figure will not be decreased."

The minister said he told the attending VCs that the government expected time-bound conduct of examinations and timely publication of results.

The minister said the universities have been asked to expedite recruitment process of teaching and non-teaching staff on war footing or face action by the department.

He recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in January 2016 called for filling up posts of universities in six months, "but only 20-30 per cent recruitments have been completed in different institutions till this date." The authorities of different universities cited issues like reservation policy as hindering the recruitment process.

To this, Mr Chatterjee said, "We have asked them to form a cell and coordinate with the department concerned to iron out the glitches."

On the announcement made by the chief minister about rise in retirement age of college/university teachers from 62 years to 65 years and VCs and Pro-VCs to 70 years, he said,"We have discussed the issue with senior department officials today. We will draft a bill very soon and secure the cabinet nod."