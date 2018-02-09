Indra Nooyi Appointed First Independent Female Director Of ICC; Her Advice For Students IIM Calcutta witnessed another proud moment when Indra Nooyi was announced as the Independent Director by ICC. She will be the first female Independent Director of ICC, a post which was approved by the ICC Full Council in June 2017

IIM Calcutta witnessed another proud moment when Indra Nooyi was announced as the Independent Director by ICC. She will be the first female Independent Director of ICC, a post which was approved by the ICC Full Council in June 2017 as part of wide ranging constitutional change aimed at improving the global governance of the sport. Indra Nooyi is an alumna of IIM Calcutta of the batch of 1976. She is also the PepsiCo Chairman and CEO.



Indra Nooyi has had an impressive educational background. She completed her schooling from Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Madras. She then went on to complete her bachelor's degree in Science from the Madras Christian College in 1974.



Subsequently she did a Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management from IIM Calcutta in 1976. Her educational journey does not stop here. In 1978, she joined the Yale School of Management and earned a master's degree in Public and Private Management.



She believes that learning just does not stop with a degree and one should be a student for life. In an



She wrote, "I've tried to be a lifelong student. That's especially important given the age we're living in. Data analytics, automation, and other new trends and technologies are transforming our industry and our world.



If we're serious about navigating all this change, we need to continually educate ourselves. That's why I recently took a course on Big Data. But being a CEO today requires more than just taking a course. It requires getting out of our offices and seeing things up close.



Everywhere I go, I talk to as many people as I can to try to get a full picture of our business. I talk to customers, field salespeople, and all our employees. I talk to elected officials and civic leaders. I take photos of how our products look on the shelf. I also attend industry conferences to stay on top of the larger trends that will disrupt or define our industry in the coming years.



I'm constantly trying to consume as much information as I can from as many sources as I can. I can't afford to stop learning. None of us can. CEOs need to be students for life, and all our employees do, too."



