India's First Rs 250 Crore Deep Tech Fund Launched By IIT Bombay

The IIT Bombay launched first incubator-linked deep tech venture capital fund by the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay on Wednesday and unveiled its Strategy plan from 2026 to 2030 and beyond. The Strategy Plan was also approved by the IIT Bombay Board of Governors Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors.

Apart from this, SINE and IIT Bombay launched the INR 250-crore Y-Point Venture Capital Fund, India's first-ever deep tech VC fund managed by an academia-linked incubator. This landmark initiative aims to catalyse early-stage deep tech startups and support their journey from laboratory research to market adoption.

"The fund will serve as a catalyst for building globally competitive ventures by leveraging world-class talent and cutting-edge research," said Dr. K. Radhakrishnan.

The fund will focus on high-impact sectors including Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Computing, Advanced Manufacturing, Advanced Materials, Nuclear Technology, Space & Defence, Climate & CleanTech, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

Strategy Plan

The Plan is anchored around three core strategic themes. Learning-Centric Education envisions a transformative shift toward student-driven and experiential learning, expanding global academic pathways, and scaling digital education through online degrees and certificate programmes.