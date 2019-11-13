Indian Scientist Wins 'BRICS-Young Innovator Prize' Worth Rs 18 Lakh

Ravi Prakash is a PhD scholar of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Bangalore.

India won the BRICS Young Innovator Prize, carrying $25,000 (equivalent to Rs 18 lakh) as the first prize, in the fourth BRICS-Young Scientist Forum (YSF) - 2019 held from November 6 to 8 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Prize was awarded to Ravi Prakash, PhD scholar of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Bangalore for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers.

According to a statement from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, the technology can be used for chilling milk from the point of production by bringing down the temperature of raw milk from 37 Degree Celsius to 7 Degree Celsius within 30 minutes using nano-fluid based phase change materials.

This innovation, the statement said "is of great socio-economic importance for all the developing countries by preserving quality and safety of milk just after production," while adding "This innovation will add the value in farmer's kitty".

Mr. Prakash, who hails from the West Champaran District of Bihar was a part of a 21-member delegation, deputed by the DST, India for BRICS-YSF 2019. He was born and raised in a famer's family and has a keen interest in addressing rural issues of famers. Having done his schooling in vernacular medium from his native place, Mr. Prakash completed his B. Tech and M. Tech degree from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal.

Mr. Prakash has already been awarded Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Award by the President of India in 2018.

BRICS Young Scientist Forum is coordinated by Department of Science and Technology, India, International multilateral and Regional Cooperation Division.

The BRICS Young Innovator Prize aims to recognise and reward the best results related to research, development and innovation projects that represent technological innovation and a potential contribution to the science and technology sector of the BRICS countries.

