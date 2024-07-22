Indian Oil Corporation Hiring For 467 Posts, Check Selection Process, Age Limit

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2024: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for non-executive roles in its refineries and pipeline divisions, aiming to fill 467 positions. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, iocl.com, until August 21.

Admit cards will be released on September 10. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Application Fees

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. SC, ST, PWD, and ESM candidates are exempt from this fee.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 26 years of age, with the cutoff date being July 31, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided as per the rules.

Division-wise Vacancies

Refineries division: 400

Pipelines division: 67

Selection Process

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT), which is qualifying in nature. The CBT consists of 100 objective-type questions, each worth 1 mark, with a duration of 120 minutes.

The exam pattern is as follows:

Subject Knowledge: 75 Marks

Numerical Ability: 15 Marks

General Awareness: 10 Marks



Examination Details For IOCL Recruitment

Question format:

All questions will be objective and multiple-choice. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Exam notification:

Candidates will be informed of the CBT exam date and city approximately 15 days before the exam via the IOCL website. Detailed information about the CBT centre and other specifics will be available on the e-Admit card, issued about 7 days before the exam.

The answer keys for the CBT will be uploaded on the 'Latest Job Opening' section under the 'IndianOil for Careers' page on www.iocl.com 2-3 days after the exam.

Candidates can review the answer keys and submit any objections online within a specified timeframe. No objections will be accepted through other means (e.g., letter, application, email).

IOCL will review the objections before finalising the results. If any errors in the initial answer key are found, corrections will be made, and the revised keys will be published on the same website section.

Prohibited Items:

Mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates should only bring a printout of the Admit card and proof of identity. No other materials will be permitted.

Minimum Passing Marks:

Candidates must secure at least 40% marks in the CBT to qualify for the SPPT. A relaxation of 5% in the minimum qualifying marks will be provided to SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions.