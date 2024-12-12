Indian Navy BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Applications To Close On December 20

The Indian Navy will close the application process for becoming Permanent Commissioned Officers in Executive and Technical branches under 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application process is December 20, 2024.



This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts.



Educational qualification

The candidate must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognised board with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50 per cent marks in English (either in Class 10 or Class 12).



Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2024 exam (for BE/BTech). The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024 published by NTA.



Training

Selected candidates will be admitted as Cadets for the four-year BTech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. After the completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded with a BTech degree by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the cadets.





Medical standards

All candidates recommended by SSB are required to undergo medical examination applicable to 10+2 (B Tech) entry. Guidelines for medical standards are available on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. There is no relaxation in medical standards on any grounds.





Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "Indian Navy Recruitment 2024"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill out the form with the required details

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Save the application form for future use



