Indian Institute Of Technology Releases JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus

The syllabus covers core NCERT topics from classes 11 and 12 in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) released a detailed syllabus for JEE Advanced 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the result by visiting official website (jeeadv.ac.in) for the complete topic-wise details and begin focused preparation accordingly.

The syllabus remains unchanged from JEE Advanced 2025, providing continuity and relief for students already preparing based on the current topics.

Syllabus Overview:

The JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus covers core concepts from Classes 11 and 12 NCERT in three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Physics

Major sections include:

  • General (units, dimensions, measurement)
  • Mechanics
  • Thermal Physics
  • Electricity and Magnetism
  • Electromagnetic Waves
  • Optics
  • Modern Physics

Chemistry

Divided into Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry:

Physical: Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Kinetics, Electrochemistry, Solutions, Solid State, Surface Chemistry

Inorganic: Periodic Table, s/p/d/f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Metallurgy, Qualitative Analysis

Organic: Basic principles, Hydrocarbons, Functional groups (alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, acids, amines), Biomolecules, Polymers, Everyday Chemistry

Mathematics

Key areas:

  • Sets, Relations, Functions
  • Algebra (complex numbers, quadratics, progressions, matrices)
  • Probability and Statistics
  • Trigonometry
  • Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)
  • Calculus (limits, derivatives, integrals, differential equations)
  • Vectors

Steps to download syllabus:

Step 1: Go to https://jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE Advanced website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus PDF" link.

Step 3: To get the comprehensive curriculum document, click the link.

Step 4: Make sure all topics are covered by going over the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics syllabus.

Step 5: Download the PDF and store it so you can view it offline and use it frequently while you're getting ready.

