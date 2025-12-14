Indian Institute Of Technology Releases JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus

- IIT released the detailed JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus on the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- The syllabus for 2026 is unchanged from JEE Advanced 2025 to maintain continuity for students
- JEE Advanced 2026 covers core topics from Classes 11 and 12 NCERT in Physics, Chemistry, and Math
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) released a detailed syllabus for JEE Advanced 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the result by visiting official website (jeeadv.ac.in) for the complete topic-wise details and begin focused preparation accordingly.
The syllabus remains unchanged from JEE Advanced 2025, providing continuity and relief for students already preparing based on the current topics.
Syllabus Overview:
The JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus covers core concepts from Classes 11 and 12 NCERT in three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Physics
Major sections include:
- General (units, dimensions, measurement)
- Mechanics
- Thermal Physics
- Electricity and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Modern Physics
Chemistry
Divided into Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry:
Physical: Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Kinetics, Electrochemistry, Solutions, Solid State, Surface Chemistry
Inorganic: Periodic Table, s/p/d/f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Metallurgy, Qualitative Analysis
Organic: Basic principles, Hydrocarbons, Functional groups (alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, acids, amines), Biomolecules, Polymers, Everyday Chemistry
Mathematics
Key areas:
- Sets, Relations, Functions
- Algebra (complex numbers, quadratics, progressions, matrices)
- Probability and Statistics
- Trigonometry
- Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)
- Calculus (limits, derivatives, integrals, differential equations)
- Vectors
Steps to download syllabus:
Step 1: Go to https://jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE Advanced website.
Step 2: Search the homepage for the "JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus PDF" link.
Step 3: To get the comprehensive curriculum document, click the link.
Step 4: Make sure all topics are covered by going over the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics syllabus.
Step 5: Download the PDF and store it so you can view it offline and use it frequently while you're getting ready.