Indian Coast Guard Recruiting Navik And Yantrik, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik. The applications are invited to fill around 320 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard to check complete details. The last date to fill the applications is July 3, 2024.



Navik (General Duty) serves onboard ships and ashore for various duties. As an enrolled personnel Navik (GD) candidates are allotted specialisation trade on completion of basic training at INS Chilka. The trades/ specialisation is allotted on the performance of the candidate in the training and the requirement of the service.



Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified class 12 with Mathematics and Physics from an education board recognised by Council of Boards for School Education are eligible for the post of Navik. The applicants should be between the age group 18-22 years.

Yantrik

Candidates who have qualified class 10 from an education board recognised by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration three or four years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) are eligible.

OR

Class 10 and class 12 passed from an education board recognised by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration two or three years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidate is done on order of merit list based on their performance in Stage- 1, 2, 3 and 4 and meeting the laid down medical standards during medical examination. The number of vacancies available for the post also determines the selection of candidates in the exam.



Syllabus

The Section 1 examination for Navik will be based on subjects including Science, Mathematics, English, General Awareness and Reasoning. The Section 2 exam will be held on Physics and Mathematics.

Medical standards

Medical examination will be conducted by authorized Military Doctors as per medical standard prescribed under current regulations applicable to the EP of Indian Coast Guard on entry. Candidate should possess good mental and physical health, should be free from any disease/ disability and have no cardio-vascular disease, surgical deformities like Knock-Knees, Flat-Foot. Candidate should not have a past history of fits or psychiatric ailments, Varicose-veins etc. He should not have any type of infection in the ears. Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrollment in the Indian Coast Guard is 157 cms.