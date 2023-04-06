Indian Army Releases Admit Card For Agniveer Exam 2023. Here's How To Download

Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Army for a period of four years. (Representational Pic)

Indian Army has released admit cards for Agniveer exam 2023. These cards are available to download on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The exam is being held for the recruitment of Agniveers in General Duty GD, Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper and Tradesman posts. The candidates who have enrolled for the exam can download the admit card. They will be released in phases - the first lot for general duty have been made available from April 5, while for other remaining categories, the admit cards will be made available April 11.

According to a notification posted on Indian Army's website, the online exams will be conducted from April 17 at various centres across the country.

How to download the admit card?

Candidates need to visit the official site of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The website will have link titled Admit card Agniveer 2023. The candidates need to click on it

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details

After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can also download the admit card of save the page

It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the admit card, in case it's needed

Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Army under Indian army Act 1950 for a period of four years. They will form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, different from any other existing ranks.

The Army said on its website that they are not obliged to retain Agniveers beyond the period of four years.