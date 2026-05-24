AFCAT 2 Notification 2026 Out; 379 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2 Notification 2026 and started the application process for candidates who want to join the force as commissioned officers. A total of 379 vacancies have been announced under the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Interested candidates can apply online through the official AFCAT website.

The online application process began on May 20, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till June 19, 2026. Both men and women candidates meeting the required eligibility conditions can apply for the recruitment drive. The selected candidates will join courses scheduled to begin in July 2027.

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According to the notification, vacancies are available for the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty branches, including Technical and Non-Technical roles. Recruitment will be done for Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission posts, depending on the branch and category.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before filling out the application form to understand eligibility conditions, educational qualifications, age criteria, and other requirements. The selection process includes an online written examination followed by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview and medical examination for shortlisted candidates.

How to apply for AFCAT 2 2026