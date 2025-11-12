India Post Payment Bank invites applications for 309 Assistant Manager and Junior Associate posts

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) is inviting applicants for the 309 vacancies of Assistant Manager and Junior Associate. Candidates can visit the official website (www.ippbonline.com) to apply for the post. The application window for these two posts is opened today (November 12) and will close on December 12, 2025. The process to edit the application form and payment can also be done by December 1 and the last date of printing the application is December 16.

There are 110 vacancies for Assistant Manager and 199 for Junior Associate. Graduates in any discipline can apply for the posts. The minimum age for AM is 20 years and the maximum is 32. For JA, 20 years minimum and 35 years maximum. The application fee is Rs 750.

"The tenure of deputation shall be for one year which may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for another period of two years, subject to satisfactory performance if required, as per the Bank's business requirements." Said IPPB in a notification.

Selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the graduation. However, the bank reserves the right to conduct an assessment/online test/group discussion interview. The vacancies are open across India and candidates can check other details by visiting the official website.

Also Read | Medical Counselling Committee to Release NEET Undergraduate 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Results Today

The bank further added, "Candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria on the date of eligibility. Admission to the online test (if conducted) will be purely provisional without verification of documents."

Note: Be sure to check your junk e-mail folder also for registration-related emails.

The process to apply and guidelines for scanning photographs and signatures can be found in the online application form window.

Steps to apply for the posts:

1. Visit the IPPB official's website.

2. Register using email and phone number.

3. Fill in the details and upload documents.

4. Pay the fee using online methods and download the form for future reference.