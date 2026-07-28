India, China Explore Academic Cooperation As Foreign Secretary Visits Central Party School

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday and discussed opportunities for future cooperation and academic exchanges between the two sides. The two parties also explored avenues to expand cooperation through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and economic relations, cultural exchanges, and greater people-to-people engagement.

According to the Indian Embassy in China, the meeting took place during Misri's visit to China, where he was briefed on the historical significance of the Central Party School, its intellectual contributions, and its academic programmes.

In a social media post on X, the Embassy of India in Beijing, China, said:

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H E Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China and was briefed about the historical significance of the School, its intellectual contributions and academic programs. They discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges."

On the same day, Misri met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The two sides discussed ways to deepen the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of India and China for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of mutual priority and promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges.

The official post on X read:

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), earlier on Monday, India and China acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying in Beijing.