India Aims For Half A Million Foreign Students By 2027: NITI Aayog

Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said that India is aiming to attract 500,000 foreign students by 2047. During the 18th FICCI Higher Education Summit on Wednesday, Mr Subrahmanyam urged universities to adopt Artificial Intelligence significantly for competitiveness.

He said that Niti Aayog was formulating a vision document for 2047, with education playing a distinct role, aiming to position India as a global education provider.

"NITI Aayog is in the process of formulating a vision document for 2047, and education holds a distinct role within it. One crucial objective is our ambition to attract half a million foreign students to India by 2047. The overarching goal is for India to emerge as a global education provider, achieved through enhancements in quality, brand value, and globally recognised rankings," he said at the summit.

Stressing the need for improved quality, brand value, and international rankings, he advocated the establishment of more education cities in the country.

The Niti Aayog CEO appealed to the private sector to expand the higher education ecosystem, attracting international students and fostering domestic students' interest in studying within India.

Emphasising innovation and the importance of preparing students for industry roles, Mr Subrahmanyam said that universities must embrace AI to remain relevant.

He highlighted the crucial role of universities in shaping students' thought processes, emphasising a 25-year window to leverage India's demographic dividend.