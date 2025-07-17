New Zealand Raises Working Hour Limits For Foreign students, Check Details

The New Zealand government has announced a series of changes under its newly launched International Education: Going for Growth Plan. Among the most significant updates is the decision to increase in-study work hours for international students from 20 to 25 hours per week during academic terms, effective November 3, 2025.

This change will apply to all new student visas issued from that date, regardless of when the application was submitted. Students already holding visas with a 20-hour work limit can apply for a variation of conditions or a new visa-subject to standard immigration fees-to access the additional five hours.

In addition to the extended work hours, eligibility for in-study employment is now being expanded to students enrolled in approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, even if they are pursuing only a one-semester course.

The government has also clarified that students who switch education providers or downgrade their level of study will now be required to apply for a new student visa, rather than request a variation of conditions.

These changes are part of a broader effort to position New Zealand as a more accessible and appealing destination for international students, especially as traditional education hubs such as the United States and Canada tighten visa regulations.

"In 2024, the US international education sector generated nearly USD 44 billion, while Canada brought in CAD 30.3 billion in 2022. As both markets become more restrictive, students are actively seeking alternatives," said Ankit Mehra, CEO of GyanDhan, citing a 47.5% increase in student funding from India to New Zealand between FY 2023 and FY 2024. "We're seeing strong and growing interest in New Zealand as a preferred study destination."

New Zealand currently hosts nearly 41,000 student visa holders with in-study work rights. Authorities expect a mixed response to the additional work-hour provision, with some students likely to wait until their next visa cycle to take advantage of the change, especially those nearing graduation.