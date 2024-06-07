Increased Cutoff Of NEET-UG 2024 Reflects Higher Performance Standards Of Students: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification addressing the queries of candidates on the result declared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024.

The clarification came amid allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET (UG) conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad.

The following is the detailed clarification issued by the NTA:

Increased cutoff reflects competitive nature

"The cutoff scores are determined based on the overall performance of candidates each year. The increase in cutoff reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the higher performance standards achieved by the candidates this year," notes NTA.

The average marks out of 720 of qualified candidates is 323.55 for 2024 exam. This mark had been 279 in 2023, 259 in 2022, 286 in 2021 and 297 in 2020. The minimum score to qualify in the unreserved category is 164 this year. This score was 137 in 2023, 117 in 2022, 138 in 2021 and 147 in 2020.

Compensatory marks for loss of time

Explaining the reason for awarding the compensatory marks, NTA noted, "Few Writ Petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET (UG) 2024 before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns of loss of exam time during the conduct of NEET (UG) 2024 at few exam centres. The loss of exam time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with marks based on their answering efficiency and time lost. Around 1,563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time and the revised marks of such candidates vary from -20 to 720 marks. Amongst these, the score of two candidates also happens to be 718 and 719 marks respectively due to compensatory marks."

Toppers in NEET (UG) 2024

The number of candidates who appeared in 2023 was 20,38,596, while the number of candidates who appeared in 2024 increased to 23,33,297. The increase in candidates led to an increase in high scorers due to a larger pool of candidates, said NTA.

Out of the 67 candidates who scored 720/720 marks, 44 are on account of the revision in one answer key of Physics and six are on account of compensatory marks for loss of time.

Regarding Unfair Means cases

Action taken in UFM cases are in accordance with existing rules, including the cancellation of candidature and debarment from future examinations of NTA, highlighted NTA. NTA has registered cases against impersonators and some cases have been registered by the State Police. The agency has been extending support, wherever required, to the agencies in investigating cases pertaining to NEET (UG) 2024. NTA has categorically denied any case of paper leak.