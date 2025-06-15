NEET UG 2025 Result: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The NEET UG 2025 results have been announced, starting the admission process for medical courses.

NEET UG 2025 Qualifying Cut-Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2025 result, allowing students to begin their admission process for undergraduate medical and dental courses across India. This year, 22.09 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 12.36 lakh have qualified. In comparison, 13.15 lakh students qualified last year.

A total of 22.76 lakh students had registered for NEET UG 2025, slightly lower than the 24.06 lakh in 2024. The number of students who skipped the exam also decreased, from over 72,000 last year to around 66,700 this year.

NEET UG 2025 Qualifying Cut-Off (Category-Wise)

Candidates from the General and EWS categories need to score at or above the 50th percentile, which corresponds to a score range of 686-144. For candidates belonging to OBC, SC, and ST categories, the required 40th percentile falls in the score range of 143-113.

Number Of Qualified Candidates by Category

In terms of category-wise performance, OBC students topped the list with 5.64 lakh qualifying candidates. This was followed by 3.38 lakh from the General category, 1.68 lakh from SC, 97,085 from EWS, and 67,234 from ST.

Next Steps After Qualifying NEET UG 2025

Students who meet the qualifying cut-off are now eligible to participate in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), as well as state-level counselling conducted by individual state authorities.

NEET UG 2025 scores will be used for admission to various programs such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BVSc & AH. Additionally, candidates applying for Military Nursing Service (MNS) through the BSc Nursing program at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must also qualify NEET UG 2025 to be shortlisted.