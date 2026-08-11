Income Tax Vacancy 2026: 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary Up To Rs 56,900

The Income Tax Department has invited applications for 7 Canteen Attendant posts in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh region. Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board can apply for these Group C posts from August 11 to August 31, 2026.

One of the key points of the recruitment is that there is no application fee. Candidates will be selected through a process that includes shortlisting, a written examination, a skill test and document verification.

Who can apply?

Candidates must be Indian citizens and should be between 18 and 25 years old as on August 31, 2026. Age relaxation will be available for eligible reserved category candidates as per government rules.

OBC candidates will get three years of relaxation, while SC and ST candidates will get five years. Relaxation is also available for PwBD candidates, ex-servicemen and eligible Central Government employees under the applicable rules.

The Canteen Attendant post comes under Group C, non-gazetted and non-ministerial category. Selected candidates will have a probation period of two years.

What is the selection process?

The department will first shortlist 280 candidates for the written examination on the basis of their Class 10 marks. This means 40 candidates will be shortlisted for each vacancy.

The written test will have 40 multiple-choice questions carrying 40 marks. Candidates will get 30 minutes to complete the paper. Questions will be asked from English comprehension, Hindi, food and nutrition, mathematics, and hygiene and cleanliness. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The written exam will be held in Bhopal.

Candidates shortlisted after the written test will be called for a 60-mark skill test. The test will check their practical skills in preparing beverages and food, handling and presenting food, and maintaining cleanliness.

Salary up to Rs 56,900

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level 1 under the 7th Pay Commission. The pay scale is Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 per month.

In addition to the basic pay, employees will receive applicable benefits such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance and Travel Allowance, along with other benefits available to Central Government employees.