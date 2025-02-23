Important Questions From Mathematics Sample Paper For CBSE Class 10 Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Mathematics exam for Class 10 is scheduled for March 10, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers. Here are the list of key questions:

National Art convention got registrations from students from all parts of the country, of which 60 are interested in music, 84 are interested in dance and 108 students are interested in handicrafts. For optimum cultural exchange, organisers wish to keep them in minimum number of groups such that each group consists of students interested in the same artform and the number of students in each group is the same. Find the number of students in each group. Find the number of groups in each art form. How many rooms are required if each group will be allotted a room?

The sum of a two digit number and the number obtained by reversing the digits is 66. If the digits of the number differ by 2, find the number. How many such numbers are there?

A motor boat whose speed is 18 km/h in still water takes 1 hour more to go 24 km upstream than to return downstream to the same spot. Find the speed of stream.

Manpreet Kaur is the national record holder for women in the shot-put discipline. Her throw of 18.86m at the Asian Grand Prix in 2017 is the maximum distance for an Indian female athlete. Keeping her as a role model, Sanjitha is determined to earn gold in Olympics one day. Initially her throw reached 7.56m only. Being an athlete in school, she regularly practiced both in the mornings and in the evenings and was able to improve the distance by 9cm every week. During the special camp for 15 days, she started with 40 throws and every day kept increasing the number of throws by 12 to achieve this remarkable progress.

1. How many throws Sanjitha practiced on 11th day of the camp? 2. What would be Sanjitha's throw distance at the end of 6 weeks? Or 3. When will she be able to achieve a throw of 11.16 m? 4. How many throws did she do during the entire camp of 15 days?

PA and PB are tangents drawn to a circle of centre O from an external point P. Chord AB makes an angle of 30 degree with the radius at the point of contact. If length of the chord is 6 cm, find the length of the tangent PA and the length of the radius OA.