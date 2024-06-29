Advertisement
IITs To Start Classes On These Dates, Check Full Schedule

IIT Admission 2024: The authority has also released the dates for registration, document verification, interactive sessions for parents.

2024-06-29
IIT Admission 2024: The final round of the seat allocation process or Round 5, will begin on July 17.
IIT Admission 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the dates on which the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will start classes for the 2024 academic session. The authority has also released the dates for registration, document verification, interactive sessions for parents and reporting time, reporting venue.

Students are required to bring documents including Class 10 and 12 Mark sheets/Certificates, Category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), Bank details, Medical certificate, OCI/PIO card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship certificate (if applicable), and JEE Main/Advanced admit card at the time of reporting.

IIT Admission 2024: Classes Start Date

  • IIT Bhilai: July 30
  • IIT Bhubaneshwar: August 1
  • IIT Bombay: July 29
  • IIT Delhi: July 24
  • IIT Dharwad: August 5
  • IIT (ISM) Dhanbad: July 30
  • IIT Gandhinagar: August 19
  • IIT Goa: August 07
  • IIT Guwahati: July 25
  • IIT Hyderabad: July 29
  • IIT Jammu: August 7
  • IIT Jodhpur: July 31
  • IIT Kanpur: : July 30
  • IIT Kharagpur: August 5
  • IIT Madras: August 1
  • IIT Mandi: August 5
  • IIT Palakkad: July 31
  • IIT Patna: August 2
  • IIT Ropar:: July 29
  • IIT Roorkee: July 31
  • IIT Tirupati: August 1
  • IIT (BHU) Varanasi: July 30

However, Round 1 of the Seat Allocation began on June 20, 2024. Round 2 of the Seat Allocation Process was started on June 27, 2024. The allocation process for Round 3 will begin on July 4. Round 4 Seat Allocation will begin on July 10.

The final round of the Seat Allocation process for the IITs, or Round 5, will begin on July 17, 2024. An extra round will be held from July 17 to July 26, 2024, for the NIT+ system only.

