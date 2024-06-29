IITs To Start Classes On These Dates, Check Full Schedule

IIT Admission 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the dates on which the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will start classes for the 2024 academic session. The authority has also released the dates for registration, document verification, interactive sessions for parents and reporting time, reporting venue.

Students are required to bring documents including Class 10 and 12 Mark sheets/Certificates, Category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), Bank details, Medical certificate, OCI/PIO card (if applicable), Passport/Citizenship certificate (if applicable), and JEE Main/Advanced admit card at the time of reporting.

IIT Admission 2024: Classes Start Date

IIT Bhilai: July 30

IIT Bhubaneshwar: August 1

IIT Bombay: July 29

IIT Delhi: July 24

IIT Dharwad: August 5

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad: July 30

IIT Gandhinagar: August 19

IIT Goa: August 07

IIT Guwahati: July 25

IIT Hyderabad: July 29

IIT Jammu: August 7

IIT Jodhpur: July 31

IIT Kanpur: : July 30

IIT Kharagpur: August 5

IIT Madras: August 1

IIT Mandi: August 5

IIT Palakkad: July 31

IIT Patna: August 2

IIT Ropar:: July 29

IIT Roorkee: July 31

IIT Tirupati: August 1

IIT (BHU) Varanasi: July 30

However, Round 1 of the Seat Allocation began on June 20, 2024. Round 2 of the Seat Allocation Process was started on June 27, 2024. The allocation process for Round 3 will begin on July 4. Round 4 Seat Allocation will begin on July 10.

The final round of the Seat Allocation process for the IITs, or Round 5, will begin on July 17, 2024. An extra round will be held from July 17 to July 26, 2024, for the NIT+ system only.