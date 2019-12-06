IITs Extend PhD Application Process For J&K Students

The new application submission dates have been notified by the IITs on their respective website.

IIT Dharwad, Tirupati, Bhilai, Delhi, Palakkad and Bombay have extended the PhD application process for the students of Jammu and Kashmir who could not apply for the PhD programme within the fixed schedule due to unavailability of internet connectivity. The new application submission dates have been notified by the IITs on their respective website.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had asked the IITs to extend the application process for J&K students after receiving requests from students. "A number of requests have been received from students from the Jammu and Kashmir intending to apply for the PhD Programmes in various IITs, to extend the application time in view of the unavailability of internet connectivity in the past. All the IITs were requested to kindly consider the requests," the MHRD said in an official notification.

IIT Bombay has allowed the students of Jammu and Kashmir to directly appear for the scrutiny process, which is being held currently.

IIT Tirupati, which offers PhD in Chemical Engineering,Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering and Physics, would conduct the interview for the candidates in the third week of December through Skype call only. "For the shortlisted candidates, interview will be conducted through Skype Call only in 3rd week of December 2019. Interview Dates will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates only," the institute said in a notice. For PhD admission in IIT Tirupati, J&K students can apply latest by December 10. The classes would commence on January 1.

For PhD registration in IIT Bhilai, the last date for submission of application is December 9.

IIT Delhi and IIT Dharwad have started a special round of registration for the students.

IIT Palakkad would accept applications till December 17.

For candidates belonging to other parts of the country, the application process has been completed.

