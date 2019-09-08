30 IIT Students Receive Scholarship From Panasonic India

IIT students receive scholarship from Panasonic India under Ratti Chhatr program

30 students from 19 IITs received scholarship from Panasonic India under its Ratti Chhatr program, which is the company's flagship scholarship program for undergraduate students to enable them to pursue higher education at their respective IITs.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog was the chief guest of the occasion.

Congratulating the winners he said, "Panasonic India's ongoing efforts to catapult the young achievers' dreams and aspirations forward with their Ratti Chhatr scholarship program is truly commendable. Such programs provide young students with support in both education and skill-development to help them study at the top-ranking institutions of the country like the IIT's."

The 2019 Ratti Chhatr Scholarship Program received over 380 applications, of which 234 applications were shortlisted. Based on an online test conducted, 160 students were interviewed, out of which 30 students were selected through a rigorous screening and interviewing process.

This is the 5th edition of the scholarship program.

Panasonic India aims to award scholarships to 240 students by 2022.

"Connecting aspirations with skills, Panasonic India's Ratti Chhatr scholarship program is aimed at providing financial assistance to the young achievers to help them with good education and encourage skill development. We sincerely wish that our efforts can help transform these young students into competent and confident leaders of tomorrow," said Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia. "We congratulate the winners and hope that this small token of appreciation will contribute in realizing their ambitions," he added.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.