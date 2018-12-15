IIT Roorkee Organises First International Conclave On Energy Storage Devices

The focus of the conclave was on the role of Energy Storage Devices in reducing the carbon footprint

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, recently held an international meeting and industry-academia conclave on Energy Storage Devices (IMESD). A first of its kind, the conclave was organised by Department of Physics, IIT Roorkee, titled 'Energy Storage Devices: Recent Advances and Future Challenges'. More than 300 participants representing 14 countries took part in the event held from December 10 to 12.

The focus of the conclave was on the role of Energy Storage Devices in reducing the carbon footprint, in line with Paris Agreement.

Eminent scientist and co-inventor of many materials being used in commercialized battery system, Prof Arumugam Manthiram from University of Texas, Austin speaking on the occasion emphasized the need of efficient trained manpower to deal with the development of indigenous battery technology.

He further suggested that a consortium of IITs, NITs, National Labs and Industry must be formed at national level where IIT Roorkee can play a vital role, as the institute is well-equipped with the facilities required for research & development of energy storage technologies.

Prof Vijaya Mohanan K Pillai, former director of CSIR-CECRI and NCL Pune, a policy maker and an outstanding scientist, suggested in his address an urgent need for development of affordable material and energy storage technologies to support our Electric Vehicle program for self-sustainable growth of Nation.

Padmashree awardee Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, emphasized on the need for developing robust charging platform and battery recycling technologies along with indigenous development of secondary batteries specifically for electric vehicle application.

During the deliberation at the conclave, companies working in the area of storage devices such as Amar Raja Batteries Ltd. (Amaron Batteries), TVS Motors, XNRGI (Exponential Energy), USA, BHEL, BEL, MNRE, DRDO showed keen interest to support IIT Roorkee storage program/facility at the Department of Physics, under the mentorship of Prof. Yogesh Sharma.

During the event, XNRGI has committed to support one PhD student from Department of Physics, IIT Roorkee under the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) Program of Govt. of India.

