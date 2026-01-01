IIT Indore Invites Applications For Faculty Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.59 Lakh Per Month

IIT Recruitment 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has invited online applications for faculty positions, including Assistant Professor Grade 1, Assistant Professor Grade 2, and Associate Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till January 9, 2026, up to 5 pm, through the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 38 vacancies.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for Assistant Professor Grade 1 is 32 years, while for Grade 2 it is 35 years.

Department-wise Vacancies

The recruitment drive will fill Assistant Professor vacancies across multiple departments and schools, including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Astronomy/Astrophysics and Space Engineering, among others.

The Associate Professor vacancies are specifically for the School of Innovation.

Eligibility Criteria

For Assistant Professor Grade 2, candidates must hold a PhD in the relevant subject with a first-class or equivalent academic record. These positions will be offered on a contract basis.

For Assistant Professor Grade 1, a PhD along with a minimum of three years of teaching, research, or industrial experience is mandatory.

For the Associate Professor post, candidates must possess a PhD in the relevant branch or subject. A first-class or equivalent degree in qualifications such as MTech, MDes, or MArch is required, along with a consistently strong academic record. Applicants must also have at least six years of teaching, research, or industry experience, including three years as an Assistant Professor.

Salary Structure

Assistant Professor Grade 2 (Pay Level 10): Rs 1,37,578 per month

Assistant Professor Grade 1 (Pay Level 12): Rs 1,92,046 per month

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2): Rs 2,59,864 per month

How To Apply For IIT Indore Recruitment 2025

Visit the official IIT Indore website at iiti.ac.in

Navigate to the Career section and click on Advertisement for Faculty Recruitment

Use the Apply Online option to register and log in

Fill in the application form and upload a recent colour photograph along with all required documents

Submit the application form

For further updates and detailed instructions, applicants are advised to check the detailed notification.