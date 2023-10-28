IIT Palakkad Invites Applications For Masters Programme, Check Deadline To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT Palakkad) has invited applications for MS (by Research) and PhD programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website by October 31, 2023.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview between December 11, 2023 to December 16, 2023. The admission fees for the two courses is Rs 300.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum educational qualifications for admission to the MS by research degree are as follows:

Candidates with a four year Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology/Sciences or a Master's degree in sciences with a valid GATE score in relevant discipline are eligible to apply. The students with a good academic record, having memberships in professional bodies, approved by the MoE/UGC/AICTE, are also eligible for admission to the MS programme of their parent discipline provided they have a valid GATE score. These students must have passed both part A and part B of the membership examinations.

In the PhD programme, admissions are open in the Engineering, Sciences and Humanities and Social Sciences. Candidates with a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology or a Master's degree by Research in Engineering/Technology with a good academic record are eligible to apply. Candidates with Master's degree in Sciences with a good academic record and of exceptional merit are eligible for the relevant Engineering discipline. They should have a valid GATE score or UGC / CSIR-LS and JRF/ NBHM or equivalent qualification in the relevant area tenable for the year of registration.

Eligible candidates possessing the required minimum educational qualifications and satisfying additional criteria set from time to time, will be called for an interview and/or test by the Selection Committee. The final selection will be based on the interview process.