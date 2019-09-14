Madhya Pradesh government signs pact with IIT Delhi on drinking water project

The Madhya Pradesh government has signed an agreement with IIT Delhi for technical and research related cooperation for drinking water project in the state, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said the Jal Nigam (water department) has discussed the modalities of sharing technology on improving sustainable sources, network design optimisation and land water conservation with the premier education institute.

"Details have also been discussed on sharing of research and knowledge on better implementation of drinking water schemes," Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department, said.

In the initial stage, the agreement has been signed for a period of two years, he said.

"The department''s effort is to have a long-term agreement so that information and research could he shared and its benefits are transferred to people through implementing agencies," Shukla added.

