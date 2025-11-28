IIT Mandi Launches Certificate Courses In Electric Vehicles, Deep Learning And Optical Diagnostics

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi), has launched a new series of short-term certificate courses for students, researchers, educators and working professionals from across India. The courses being offered by the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) will begin from the second week of December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Mandi for detailed information.

The course aims to enhance the practical competencies of participants by providing deeper technical expertise through hands-on training. Participants will gain direct exposure to state-of-the-art laboratories, receive expert faculty mentorship and engage in real-world problem-solving environments, ensuring an immersive and application-focused learning experience.

Details of the course are as follows:

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Course

This comprehensive programme offers an in-depth understanding of electric mobility, including EV fundamentals, vehicle architecture, hybrid systems, battery technology, and live practical demonstrations.

For more information: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/ehvgajendra.pdf

Statistical Data Analysis and Deep Learning 2.0

An advanced course that integrates theoretical concepts with hands-on training in machine learning, neural networks, and contemporary deep learning architecture. Participants will gain exposure to modern analytical tools and practical applications.

For more information: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/statisticaldatanalysisdeeplearning.pdf

Advanced Optical Diagnostic Techniques:

A specialised programme focusing on state-of-the-art optical instrument, laser-based diagnostic tools, spectroscopy methods, and their applications in scientific research.

For more information: https://cce.iitmandi.ac.in/assets/posters/adtgajendra.pdf