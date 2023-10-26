IIT Mandi Invites Applications For Admission To Masters In Robotics

IIT Mandi has invited applications from young candidates who are interested in joining the PhD, MTech and Dual-Degree (MTech+PhD) programme in Robotics in the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR).

Applications are invited in broad research areas such as Drones, Multi-Agent Systems, Robotics, AI and Robotics for Biomedical Applications, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) and Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs), Cyber Security, AI/ML for Robotics.

Eligibility

Candidates with a Master's degree in Sciences/Engineering/ Technology with a good academic record is eligible to apply for PhD admission in the institute.

Besides this, a Bachelor's degree holder in Engineering/ Technology from any

Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTI) with a minimum of 7.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale can also apply. A Bachelor's degree holder in Engineering/Technology from any Non-CFTI with at least CGPA of 7.5 on a 10 point scale with a valid GATE score will also be eligible to apply for the PhD programme.

Candidates with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology or Master's degree in appropriate field with a valid GATE score is eligible to apply for admission to MTech and Dual degree (MTech +PhD).

Employed candidates seeking admission to MTech (by research) / PhD/Dual Degree are required to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate' from their current employer at the time of the interview.

Application date and Fees

The last date for filling the online application form is October 29, 2023. The candidates will be called for an in-person interview on November 26, 2023. The application fee for candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC/OBC (NCL)/Transgender/Foreign Nationals is Rs 200. For women/ SC/ST is Rs 100.