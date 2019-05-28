IIT Mandi Becomes First IIT To Introduce B.Tech. Course In Data Science And Engineering

IIT Mandi is the first IIT to introduce B.Tech. course in Data Science and Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has become the first IIT to launch a full-fledged Bachelor's Programme in Data Science and Engineering, according to a statement from the technological institute. It will train students in Computer Science, Applied Statistics, Applied Mathematics and Machine Learning, fields that are required in the context of Data Science and its applications.

The programme is being jointly offered by the School of Basic Sciences (SBS) and the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) from the coming academic year (2019-2020), the statement said.



"With a vision to be a leader in Science and Technology education, knowledge creation and innovation, and keeping in mind the mounting importance of the Data Science paradigm, IIT Mandi is the first IIT to start a four-year programme in Data Science and Engineering. Between 15 and 20 per cent of IIT Mandi faculty works in Data Science and allied areas on sponsored research projects with industry demand driven objectives," the statement said.



"Our BTech in Data Science and Engineering will train students to collect, process and study these large data sets, discerning underlying patterns and deriving actionable insights," Prof. Timothy A. Gonsalves, Director, IIT Mandi, said while speaking about the programme,.

"Graduates of this programme will have future-proof expertise that will enable them to thrive in the rapidly changing world of the next few decades. This degree will equip students with advanced skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world," Prof. Gonsalves added.



"Labs and practicums are integral part of the course to provide the students an all-inclusive learning experience. The program would make the students well trained with ample knowledge of various aspects of data science and engineering required to provide technological solutions to face next generation challenges," Dr. Manoj Thakur, Course Coordinator and Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi said.



The Institute is also introducing two new courses, B.Tech Engineering Physics and B.Tech - M.Tech Integrated Dual Degree Programme in Bioengineering, from August 2019.



