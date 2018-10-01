IIT Madras Invites Applications For Executive MBA Program

This will be the Second batch of EMBA and can be pursued along with a regular career

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for an Executive MBA (EMBA) program that will help Middle and Senior Level Professionals enhance their careers. The applications were open from September 30, 2018. The Executive Master of Business Administration from Department of Management Studies (DOMS), IIT Madras, was launched in 2018 and is a 2-year degree program. This will be the Second batch of EMBA and can be pursued along with a regular career, since classes will be held during mostly alternate weekends.



Industries are going through a massive evolution process with technology outbreaks both constructive and destructive, which makes it crucial for organisations to employ/retain the right resources and IIT Madras's Executive MBA aims to meet these requirements, said a release from the Chennai-based institute.

"Another key concern would be to try and balance the young tech savvy Next Gen and Millennial resources with the experienced existing employees. The Executive MBA program aims to meet these requirements," the statement added.



"With over 50 years of experience and expertise in imparting management education, exploring leading edge research and conducting specialized training, IIT Madras is uniquely positioned and carved a niche for itself in the business and academic worlds," Faculty Coordinators or the program Professors R P Sundarraj and R K Amit.

"DoMS, IIT Madras is one of the leading centres of management research and teaching in India. The EMBA program draws it strength from the DoMS faculty who have been involved in high impact research and teaching in the frontier areas of management," they added.

With its pragmatic curriculum and students with diverse industry background and ranging work experiences, the EMBA program is the right platform for experiential learning the convenient way, said IIT Madras.

One of the students, Dr Ajitesh Radhakrishnan IRS, Deputy Commissioner (Admin), Goods and Services Tax (GST), Chennai-Outer Commissionerate, said, "The EMBA course offered by IIT-Madras is unique in the sense that it is both comprehensive and hands-on. The faculty with their vast experience and solid academic footing are very mature in their handling of the course requirements and dedicated in their attitude to impart the intended skills. The infrastructure in place is impeccable."

