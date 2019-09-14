'Reimagining India in 2030': IIT Madras' Report Suggests Increase In Expenditure On Research, Development

IIT Madras Alumni Association releases 'Mood of the Nation' survey

A report released by the IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) has suggested that Indian Government increase the expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) in the country. India currently spends about 0.7% of its GDP on R&D which should be increased to 3% of GDP.

The report titled 'Reimagining India in 2030' was recently released by the IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA). The report proposes 38 Recommendations and 8 Grand Challenges across five pillars in order to meet 22 specific national objectives to envision a new India by 2030. It was launched at Sangam 2019, the Annual conclave of IIT madras Alumni Association. The association represents about 50,000 alumni of the institute across the globe.

Other key suggestions in the report include increase in Female Labour Force Participation rate in India to add around USD 3 trillion to the GDP by 2025, increase in Manufacturing Industry's contribution to GDP from 16% to 25%.

Addressing the Conclave, Ms. Shuba Kumar, President, IIT Madras Alumni Association, said, "IIT Madras alumni will enable inclusive and insightful discussions, provide thought leadership, propose specific recommendations and identify Grand Challenges that could help transform our country!"

IITMAA also released a 'Mood of the Nation' Survey, conducted among women, students and IIT Madras Alumni, to capture the sentiment on the state of India in 2030 and role-models who inspire Indians.

The Survey found that the mood of all respondents about India by 2030 is "Highly Positive" with 74 per cent feeling that India's financial and economic situation will be better.

The survey had 2,295 respondents among which 38 per cent were women, 37 per cent were students and 19 per cent were IIT Madras Alumni.

Delivering the Keynote Address after releasing Sangam 2019 'Reimagining India in 2030' Report, Thiru K. Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "While each of the five pillars are essential for the growth of India by 2030, the emphasis should be on building a strong cultural identity for the country, at the same time maintaining a coherent diversity."

Delivering the Special Address, IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Awardee Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, said, "India must strive for equitable, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Technology and innovation are key to improve productivity, solve societal problems, provide access as well as good jobs to our citizens. Even government rules and regulations must be modernised to keep pace with technology and innovation; in fact, will be key to creating an enabling ecosystem. We have to upgrade our education and training infrastructure to provide foundational as well as continuing education to suit the 21st century society."

Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan also administered the 'I4India@2030 Pledge' exhorting the alumni and attendees to contribute towards building a strong and vibrant India by 2030.

The 'Mood of the Nation' Survey found among all respondents, 'Scientists' were the most favoured Role Models followed by 'Politicians' and 'Businesspersons.' The top most priority for India is identified as economic development and growth with education, employment and water following suit.

Other ideas in the top 10 priorities for India include population management, poverty reduction, technology capability development, agriculture, reducing corruption and environment.

Respondents in all categories opined that the Top industry sectors in which India is likely to remain or become world-class in the next decade will be the Indian IT industry (software, technology, data, AI). The respondents also believe that India will achieve leadership position by 2030 in sectors such as manufacturing & automobile, agriculture & food, and space.

Among women respondents, the top priority for India in the next decade was 'Education' with economic development and employment generation following suit. Other top priorities for women respondents included water, poverty reduction, population management, environment, technology capability development and women empowerment.

Among youth respondents, the top priorities for India in the next decade was identified as 'economic development' and 'transforming the education system.' Employment generation followed suit as a key priority with other top priorities for the youth being poverty reduction, technology capability development and agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "There is a rationale behind having "Reimagining India 2030" as a theme for this alumni meet, Sangam. In the age of rapid and tectonic changes in the economy and the technology landscape, the role of IIT-M alumni in setting an example to the rest of the world, is very crucial.

Mr. Sriram Viji, Co-Chair, Sangam 2019, said, "Our guiding principles were that Sangam should be relevant and significant at an India level, it should provide inspiration to alumni and attendees and it should be inclusive, especially of the women and the youth in India."

Mr. Krishnan Narayanan, Co-Chair, Sangam 2019, said, "We are thrilled with the outstanding response to our ML Hackathon - 3266 teams competed online in Phase 1, 25 shortlisted teams competed in Phase 2 on campus to solve traffic crisis and develop solutions for air quality & pollution. We are happy to announce 1 winner, 5 runners-up and 1 special mention prizes today."

The survey on 'State of Women and Youth,' which sought to capture the sentiment on the state of women and youth in India in 2030, key challenges and measures found that the respondents were highly optimistic about the condition of women (72 per cent), women entrepreneurs (80 per cent) and optimistic about condition of youth (60 per cent) in India by 2030.

Among the top measures to improve gender diversity in leadership roles in India, the respondents suggested steps to improve equality in workplace, education and awareness creation to avoid gender bias, effect a mindset change in society and instill a sense of respect for women in the workplace.

