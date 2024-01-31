IIT Madras Receives Rs 110 Crore To Setup School Of Data Science And AI

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will soon be setting a school of Data Science and AI. The institute recently announced an endowment of Rs 110 Crore by Sunil Wadhwani towards setting up the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI. Mr Wadhwani is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras and the co-founder of IGATE and Mastech Digital.

An MoU was signed regarding this between Mr Wadhwani and Professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, in the presence of faculty, students, alumni, and researchers.

Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI will aim to advise the Government and policymakers on Data Science and AI-related policy areas. Admissions for the programme will begin in July 2024.

Highlighting the need for such a school, Professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, "With the advent of Industry 4.0, wherein AI and Data Science are the main movers, the need for a school for Data Science and AI is critical. IIT Madras has started this highly interdisciplinary school involving faculty from many departments joining hands to work on niche areas, including Responsible AI."

Commenting on the occasion, Sunil Wadhwani said, "AI and social impact are close to my heart, and it is my honour to be contributing to my alma mater. I see a strong need for a dedicated Data Science and AI school focusing on foundational and applied research in these areas. With the advancements in Science and Technology, India holds immense potential and can be a world leader in AI and allied sciences."

Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI will offer the following courses: