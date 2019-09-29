Fee Hike To Deter Students Who Discontinue The Course Mid-Way: IIT Madras

Scholarships given to reserved category students will continue as at present, IIT Madras said.

The fees for M.Tech programmes at IITs has not been revised for many years and are to be increased, particularly to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way, IIT Madras said in a statement today. The IIT Council led by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on Friday approved a proposal to hike the fee of the masters programme and bring it to the level of the B.Tech courses. The decision was taken on recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms on M.Tech programme in IITs.

“The fees for M.Tech programmes at IITs has not been revised for many years and are to be increased, particularly to deter students who discontinue the course mid-way,” the statement said.

“The increase in fees will be gradual, and only for future admissions, and will be decided by the BoG (Board of Governors) of each IIT. Scholarships given to reserved category students will continue as at present.

The limited number of scholarships which currently being given to meritorious M.Tech. students will also continue, the Institute said.

In another related development, IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao termed the recent hike in course fee a "surgical strike" on "uninterested" students and added M.Tech programmes at IITs record a dropout rate of over 50 per cent as students treat the courses as a stopgap arrangement till they land a job or crack a competitive exam.

"The committee had recommended proactive increase in the MTech fee and bringing it at least to the level of BTech fee (Rs 2 lakh per year) over the next three years. Simultaneously the needy students will be supported directly by the government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) or arranging educational loans," a senior HRD Ministry official had said.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.