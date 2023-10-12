IIT Madras Launches Initiative To Train One Lakh Engineering Students In New Age Technology Courses

IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated company GUVI has launched an initiative to train one lakh engineering students in Tamil Nadu. The students will be trained through a series of hackathons that will be conducted in online and offline mode for over three months.

The initiative called the Naan Mudhalvan-Tamil Nadu Coders Premier League will be operated with a join initiative of Government of Tamil Nadu, Anna University and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. The training will upskill students to enhance their coding skills completely free of cost.

As part of the training programme, the students will be provided free access to premium upskilling courses from GUVI. Participants who qualify for level 1 will receive mentorship from experts in top product companies, ensuring quality guidance and greater opportunities. The programme will then shortlist top-performing teams, giving them a platform to showcase their talents in technology and programming.

The initiative will also provide students with valuable exposure to potential employers in the tech industry. Besides the learning and competing experience, the event is also rewarding in multiple ways as it awards cash prizes and internship opportunities to participating teams with outstanding excellence.

The series will also benefit various departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu as the students will be able to solve problems and provide innovative tech solutions to tackle them.

Interested engineering college students from any domain can participate in the NM-TNcpl by registering free of cost at the official website.

Mr Arun Prakash M, founder and CEO, GUVI, said, "The NM-TNcpl not only offers a competitive environment for coders but also provides numerous opportunities, including cash prizes worth Rs 2 lakhs and internships for the top-performing teams. Moreover, NM-TNcpl is designed to focus on trending technological themes like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Full Stack Development."