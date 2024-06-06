Advertisement
IIT Madras Launches Free Training Programme For BSc, BCA Students

The program will commence during the first week of July 2024 and continue till September 2024.

New Delhi:

IIT Madras has launched a new initiative to train students with industry-ready technical skills free of cost. The initiative is being launched by Pravartak Technologies Foundation. 

The course will include Networking Essentials, Cloud Fundamentals, Ticketing Tools, Linux and Windows Basics, Storage and Backup Fundamentals and Soft Skills.

Students will be selected for the training program to impart industry-ready skills. The program will commence during the first week of July 2024 and continue till September 2024. The last date to apply is June 12, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register through the following link - https://forms.gle/7RhAKgrGRgwr17zd6

Eligibility
Students who have passed BSc in 2023, 2024 are eligible to apply for the programme. They must have qualified BSc in Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Biotechnology streams. Candidates must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent in order to become eligible for the programme. 

While the course does not guarantee jobs, placement assistance will be provided through mock interviews and campaigns highlighting students' availability. 

The programme will help in skilling the students to enable them to join IT support team of any small-size or mid-size organization.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 Company housing a Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

