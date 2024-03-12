IIT Madras Launches 9 Courses Including AI, Data Science On SWAYAM Platform

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be offering nine courses on the SWAYAM Plus platform which is introduced by the Ministry of Education. The courses by the institute will include Artificial Intelligence, Applied Data Science, Backend Development (Java Spring Boot), Cyber Security Analyst, Android Application Development (with Kotlin), and Android Application Development (with Flutter).

The SWAYAM Plus platform, operated by IIT Madras, will cover programs in crucial sectors such as energy, manufacturing, computer science and engineering, IT or ITES, management studies, and healthcare, among others.

The initiative aims at bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic demands of the industry. SmartBridge is also part of this initiative.

All the courses offered by the institute are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCRF) level 5 and 5.5. This will provide students with project-based learning opportunities, and make them credit-eligible.

SWAYAM Plus platform is an upgraded version of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal. The new platform aims to facilitate a comprehensive digital ecosystem for learners, educators, and industry professionals.