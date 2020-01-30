IIT Madras Hosts International Symposium on 'Synthetic Biology'

The symposium will be held till February 1.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is hosting an international symposium on 'Engineering meets evolution: Designing biological systems'. The three-day long event is jointly organised by Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering (IBSE), IIT Madras, and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

The aim of the symposium is to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and share experiences on various aspects of bio-engineering and synthetic biology.

"We are indeed happy that EMBO is supporting an international symposium on synthetic biology at IIT Madras. Life science research is at an inflection point promising exciting bedside outcome improvement. Events such as this help synergistically accelerate towards that greater goal," said Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras, emphasizing on the role of international collaborations in setting up a strong synthetic biology programme at IIT Madras.

Delivering the keynote address on 'Thinking big: engineering SynBio interventions on a global scale,' Dr. Victor de Lorenzo, Group Leader, Molecular Environmental Microbiology Laboratory, National Centre for Biotechnology (CNB), Spain, said, "The environmental microbiome once improved and reprogrammed with the tools of synthetic biology, can become our main ally to fight climate change."

The symposium will be held till February 1, where leading scientists, researchers, and first-stage research scholars would discuss the advances and latest research findings in the field of 'Synthetic Biology' and 'Bioengineering'.

Click here for more Education News