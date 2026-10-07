IIT Madras Executive Courses 2026: Check Fees, Dates And How To Apply

IIT Madras: The Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is offering several executive education and certification programmes for working professionals. The programmes cover emerging and industry-relevant areas such as electric vehicles, additive manufacturing, supply chain management, artificial intelligence, construction technology and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The courses are delivered primarily online through recorded lectures and live interactive sessions with faculty members.

Depending on the programme, the duration ranges from two weeks to six months. Interested candidates can check the course-specific eligibility, fees, registration deadlines and start dates before applying.

IIT Madras Executive Courses: Details

Some of the programmes currently open for registration include:

Certificate Programme on Electric Vehicles: A four-month programme starting October 9, 2026. The fee starts at Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST without lab facilities and Rs 62,000 plus GST with lab.

A four-month programme starting October 9, 2026. The fee starts at Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST without lab facilities and Rs 62,000 plus GST with lab. Supply Chain Management Professional Certification: Starts November 2, 2026. The fee is Rs 25,000 plus 18% GST.

Starts November 2, 2026. The fee is Rs 25,000 plus 18% GST. Supply Chain Management Data + AI: Starts November 1, 2026, with a fee of Rs 65,000 plus 18% GST. No coding experience is required.

Starts November 1, 2026, with a fee of Rs 65,000 plus 18% GST. No coding experience is required. Electric Vehicles Testing and Validation: A three-month programme starting November 6, 2026. The fee is Rs 40,000 plus 18% GST.

A three-month programme starting November 6, 2026. The fee is Rs 40,000 plus 18% GST. Masterclass on ESG: A two-week programme starting November 13, 2026. The fee is Rs 10,000 plus 18% GST.

A two-week programme starting November 13, 2026. The fee is Rs 10,000 plus 18% GST. Additive Manufacturing Technologies: A six-month programme beginning November 27, 2026. The fee is Rs 1 lakh plus GST.

A six-month programme beginning November 27, 2026. The fee is Rs 1 lakh plus GST. Construction Technology and Management: A six-month programme starting January 8, 2027. The fee is Rs 1 lakh plus 18% GST.

How To Apply for IIT Madras Executive Courses?

Interested professionals can visit the official CODE, IIT Madras website at code.iitm.ac.in/ExecEdu.

Select their preferred programme and complete the online registration process.

Candidates should check the last date of registration, eligibility criteria, coursee fee and certification requirements before submitting their application.