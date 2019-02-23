IIT Madras Ties Up With THSTI To Address Public Health Issues

IIT-M ties up with THSTI to address public health issues

IIT-Madras has entered into an agreement with Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of Department of Biotechnology, to address public health issues and predict adverse pregnancy outcomes using technology.

A research collaboration agreement was signed Friday during a conclave held here on 'Transforming Maternal and Child Healthcare Using Data Science'.

"The collaboration is aimed at bringing physician-scientists, biologists, engineers and data scientists together to solve public health problems related to maternal and child health," a statement issued by IIT-M said.

The objective is to apply advanced analytical approach for prediction of adverse pregnancy outcomes, evaluate maternal and childhood consequences of exposure to environmental pollutants, among others. THSTI Executive Director Gagandeep Kang said analysis of massive data sets generated by new technologies that can identify changes at organism, organ system, cellular and molecular levels has become a critical need.

"For this there has been limited capacity in India sofar. We look forward to working with the IIT-M's IBSE to address problems in maternal and child health through deep engagement and integration," Kang said in a statement. Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering (IBSE) is an interdisciplinary group at IIT-M dedicated to understand and analyse complex biological systems. DBT is a department under Ministry of Science and Technnology.

