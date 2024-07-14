IIT Kharagpur Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) offers scholarships annually to deserving students, which include fee concessions and direct transfers to their bank accounts.

List of Scholarships

Institute Scholarships

These scholarships are funded by the institute and are awarded based on merit and financial need to eligible students enrolled in BTech (Hons), Dual Degree, BArch (Hons), Integrated MSc courses, and the BS program, except SC and ST students eligible for state government scholarships.

Up to 25% of students admitted annually to undergraduate and dual degree courses are eligible.

The value of scholarships is determined by the Board of Governors.

Scholarship holders are exempt from paying tuition fees but must pay other prescribed fees.

Scholarships cover the full academic session from July to June.

July scholarships are paid in full if the student registers on time; otherwise, they are prorated.

Students cannot hold more than one scholarship simultaneously.

Renewal and initial awards depend on maintaining merit criteria, means criteria for financial status, and a clean disciplinary record.

Fresh entrants must have secured at least 60% in their qualifying exams for JEE Advanced.

Renewals require a GPA not lower than 7.00 in the preceding semesters.

Students remain eligible during temporary withdrawals due to medical reasons or family emergencies.

Endowment And Alumni-Funded Scholarships

These scholarships are funded through endowments and alumni contributions.

Awards are given to the top-performing students based on CGPA in the previous semester.

IIT Kharagpur announced reforms in its undergraduate courses starting academic year 2024-25, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).