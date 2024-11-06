IIT Kanpur To Hold Admissions For BTech And BS Courses Via Olympiads

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) will hold admissions for its BTech and BS programmes from the academic year 2025-26 based on performance in international Olympiads as well. The initiative aims to recognise exceptionally talented students who have excelled in highly competitive international Olympiads in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics.



Under this program, the institute will offer reserved seats for admission in five departments: Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics & Statistics.



This initiative offers a unique opportunity for those students who wish to pursue their passion in these areas at one of India's leading institutions, bypassing the traditional JEE (Advanced) route.



Eligibility

Candidates of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates who have taken their class 12 (or equivalent) exams for the first time in either the year of admission or the year prior, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects are eligible to apply.



Candidates must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject for which they are applying. Those who were previously admitted to IITs via JoSAA or had an IIT admission cancelled are not eligible.



Selection process

The selection process for the course involves two stages. Initially, each department will review applicants based on their Olympiad rankings and shortlist candidates accordingly. These candidates will then participate in a mandatory written examination followed by an interview.



Admission process

The admission process based on Olympiad will begin in early March 2025 and conclude by the end of the month. The departments will conduct their screenings and exams by May in the respective academic years. Final offers will be extended in June 2025, giving applicants a streamlined timeline that allows adequate preparation and a clear path to admission.

