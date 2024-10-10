Advertisement

IIT Kanpur Launches Six-Month Residential Cyber Commando Training Program

This training program marks a vital step in strengthening India's cybersecurity capabilities by training skilled professionals.

A total of 38 officials from various police forces will participate in the program.
New Delhi:

IIT Kanpur's C3iHub has launched the “Cyber Commando Training Program to equip participants with cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity through a specialised six-month residential course. The initiative is a collaboration between the Union Home Ministry and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Under the “Cyber Commando Training Program,” a specialised unit of trained cyber commandos will be established within the states/union territories (UTs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs) to address the growing threats in the nation's cybersecurity landscape. These trained cyber commandos will assist states/UTs and central agencies in safeguarding the digital space.

A total of 38 officials from various central and state police forces will participate in an intensive training program. The participants will receive comprehensive, hands-on training in diverse aspects of cybersecurity, equipping them to address complex cyber threats, manage security incidents, and implement robust defense mechanisms across multiple sectors.

This training program marks a vital step in strengthening India's cybersecurity capabilities by training skilled professionals It aims to enhance the nation's resilience against evolving cyber threats.

The Cyber Commando Training Program is a key initiative under the Government of India's ongoing efforts to bolster national security in the digital age. These highly trained professionals will play a pivotal role in securing India's cyber ecosystem and responding to potential threats.

